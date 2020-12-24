National consumer day celebrated in Jagatsinghpur

Report by Kahnu Nanda; Jagatsinghpur: The National consumer day was celebrated in district headquarters through webinar on Thursday, district collector Saroj Kumar Mishra attended the event as chief guest accompanying ADM cum district consumer protection officer Satchidananda Sahoo, assistant civil supply officer Salal Uddin Khan, Prafulla Kumar Behera, senior lawyer Ranjit Mohanty, district consumer protection council members Govinda Ojha, Niranjan Barik, DIPRO Kaminiranjan Patnaik, assistant controller W&M Harishankar Patnaik and zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti chairpersons and vice chairpersons and consumer movement activists were connected through virtual mode and expressed their opinions.

Collector Mishra discussed this year consumer day theme ‘New features of consumer protection Act 2019’. The consumer protection Act had implemented in country in the year 1986 aiming to give protection to consumer from exploitation when they are being paid for purchasing goods and seeking services from any agency. But after passing of years the Act desired for change so union government amended the Act in the year 2019 and the new consumer Act has become more stringent. In the amended consumer Act 2019 any electronic transition by consumer is inserted and lodging complaint through digital form allowed, the new form of Consumer protection Act is more consumer friendly than earlier consumer Act, collector Mishra revealed.

