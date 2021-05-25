Tata Steel announces ‘Mat-e- Reality’, a first-of-its-kind Technology Convention

Mumbai: Tata Steel announces the launch of a first-of-its-kind Technology Convention called Mat-e-Reality. It is a two-day event scheduled from May 26-27, 2021. The event is aimed to serve as a platform to bring together some of the leading minds of the world, to deliberate and discuss the evolving expectations from materials emerging from some of the most groundbreaking technologies.

The theme of the event is ‘Materials for Mobility’ that will focus on the rapidly evolving mobility space and its impact on the environment. Exciting technologies like Electric Vehicles, Battery Technologies, Hyperloop, Aerial Taxis, and others will be part of the agenda. Panelists will also speak on the choice of materials that will eventually build the future vehicles and will determine its impact on the environment.

Dr. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President, Technology & New Materials Business, Tata Steel, said: “The very idea of this convention was conceived on the premise of driving participation of a larger audience on discussions related to innovative materials that can enable new technologies and solutions while supporting the humankind’s goal to protect and conserve the environment. We are delighted to announce the launch of this unique convention ‘Mat-e-Reality’ where like-minded experts and leaders will share their experiences and inspire the future generations of engineers and professionals. Innovation led by research and development has been at the very core of Tata Steel’s foundation and will continue to lead us into the future of possibilities.”

“I take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to all our distinguished speakers and enthusiastic audience to this technology convention,” Dr. Bhattacharjee added.

Ranging from nanospace to aerospace, development in Materials Science and Technology has always been one of the most important enablers in the technological advancements made by human race. With the fast-changing technology landscape, the ask from materials scientists, technologists and manufacturers to develop and supply superior, sustainable and affordable materials is unprecedented. The discussion around this subject, however, has largely been restricted to fewer entities. The technology convention intends to expand the ambit of participation on discussions related to development and deployment of advanced materials to a wider array of stakeholders.

Distinguished speakers from diverse fields will share their knowledge and insights on some of the most defining aspects of Materials Science and technologies in the Mobility domain through keynote sessions and panel discussions. The event will have presence of over 500 distinguished representatives spanning industry, academia, research, startups, and government organisations.

The Technology Convention is structured around 3 aspects: Breakthrough, Breakeven and Breakfree.

• Breakthrough: This session will cover breakthrough technologies that are at the initial stages of development but hold the potential for radical advances in materials science. Through the keynote sessions, we will gauge the expectations from materials to make them industry-ready. (e.g. Battery Technologies)

• Breakeven: This session will feature a panel discussion to share insights and exchange of ideas on material considerations with respect to technologies that are ready for application at an industrial scale (e.g. Electric Vehicles)

• Breakfree: This session will bring in a lateral dimension to the topic, breaking free from conventional applications in the sector. Through the keynote sessions, this section will include discussions on innovative technologies and requirements from future-ready materials (e.g. Aerial Taxis).