Tata Power led Odisha Discoms empower over 4,500 individuals by imparting skill-based trainings

Bhubaneswar, 22 March 2024: In a concerted effort to drive community upliftment, Tata Power-led Odisha Discoms, the 4 joint ventures between Tata Power and the Government of Odisha, in the last 3 years, since taking over distribution operations in the state have trained over 4,500 individuals through their vocational training centers across the state. The initiative is in line with Government of Odisha’s Skill development initiative which focusses on strengthening the skilling ecosystem and opening new avenues for youth.

The vocational training courses cover wide range of disciplines – electrician, healthcare, beautician, and allied livelihood programs, aimed at enhancing employability and encouraging entrepreneurship among individuals from diverse backgrounds. A total of 9 vocational training centres, strategically established throughout Odisha like Kapasi Chhak in Jajpur, Balasore, Rairangpur and Chadepahadi in Mayurbhanj, Bhawanipatna, Burla, Angul, Khordha, Naraj (Cuttack), Aska have emerged as catalysts for socio-economic development, offering comprehensive courses designed to meet the evolving needs of the community.

The vocational training centres, have been designed as per the innovative hub-and-spoke model. By establishing a hub at a central location, equipped with comprehensive resources for vocational training, supplemented by smaller spokes in remote blocks and neighbouring districts, customised skilling programs are offered. The hub acts as a central facility for in-depth training while the spokes serve as localized access points for skill development, community engagement, and awareness camps, extending the reach and impact of these initiatives across diverse communities.

By decentralizing training and engagement initiatives, the discoms aspire to empower a larger number of youth and women from varied communities, ensuring equitable access to skill development and employment opportunities, thus fostering holistic community development across districts.

These meticulously crafted training modules not only equip individuals with essential skills but also nurture a culture of entrepreneurship, enabling individuals to chart their paths towards self-reliance and prosperity. In addition to livelihood skills, these students are also provided trainings on soft skills to help them become job-ready, including special workshops on resume writing and appearing for interview.

“At Odisha Discoms, we deeply recognize the pivotal role of education and skill development in fostering sustainable growth and prosperity. Through our robust network of vocational training centers, we are steadfast in our commitment to empowering local youth from diverse backgrounds. We have a vision to equip people with the necessary tools to unlock their full potential, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to society and chart their path to success” said Mr. Sanjay Banga – President T&D – Tata Power.

Recently 24 students from TPNODL VTC were recruited by TCS. The selected students underwent a rigorous 21- day training program in communication skills, verbal and nonverbal reasoning, teamwork, problem-solving, time management, and other vital skills. Apart from the TCS, other Company like Balaji Finance, Bajaj Finance, DIC recruited some of the candidates from our VTC in different places in Odisha.

One of the chosen students Prasanna Kumar Sahu extended his/ her gratitude to TPNODL, acknowledging, “I appreciate TPNODL for offering me the training and support that facilitated my entry into my dream institution. The training has instilled in me the self-assurance to confront challenges and pursue my objectives. I eagerly anticipate maximizing this opportunity.”

The social innovation framework of the discoms is derived from Tata Group’s Affirmative Action Programme which rests of 4 key pillars- Education, Employability, Entrepreneurship and Employment. The combined endeavours of Odisha Discoms highlight a shared dedication to bringing about positive transformations and promoting sustained growth throughout the state. Through nurturing talent and encouraging entrepreneurship, these endeavors stand as evidence of Discoms’ unwavering dedication to the communities they support.