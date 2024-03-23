Tata Steel Organises Voluntary River Cleaning Programme

Sukinda, March 22, 2024: In observance of the World Water Day, employees of Tata Steel’s Sukinda, Saruabil and Kamarda Chromite Mines joined hands today to undertake a voluntary river cleaning initiative at Damasala nullah. The program aimed to raise awareness about water conservation, and environmental stewardship.

Damasala nullah, located in the Sukinda region of Jajpur district, is an essential water resource for the surrounding communities. Recognizing the importance of preserving this vital water body, employees and workers of Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) of the company volunteered their time and efforts to remove debris, plastic waste, and other pollutants from the riverbanks and waterbed.

Speaking about the initiative, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge (FAMD), Tata Steel, stated, “We should do our bit individually as well as collectively to keep our water bodies clean. I am happy that our employees have volunteered on world water day. We will remain committed to prevent pollution and clean the water bodies.”

Equipped with gloves, bags, and other necessary tools, the volunteers collected waste materials and worked tirelessly to ensure cleanliness of the water channel. A group discussion session involving school children and staff on World Water Day was also organised at the Sukinda Chromite Mine campus to raise awareness on the importance of freshwater and sustainable management of water resources on the occasion.