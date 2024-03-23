Upstox launches ‘Cut the Kit Kit’ campaign; to help users invest wisely

Mumbai | 23nd March, 2024: Upstox, India’s fastest-growing and highest-rated trading and investment platform, today unveiled its innovative brand campaign, ‘Cut the Kit Kit, Get in the Market’. With this campaign, Upstox aims to help retail investors cut through the clutter, noise, and overload of information to invest right.

Through its research, Upstox has recognised that the journey to investment success is often cluttered with challenges – mis-selling financial products, misleading advice, information overload, and complex jargon. This can often lead to decisions that may not align with an individual’s financial goals.

For example, users often prioritise returns over essential risk and expense metrics when investing in mutual funds. Similarly, they might opt for a Rs. 1 crore term insurance plan without proper assessment, succumbing to a one-size-fits-all approach. Such practices result in poorly informed decisions, leading to underconfidence among investors. Recognising these challenges, Upstox has taken the initiative to handle the heavy lifting and complexities for its users. The company wants to “Cut the Kit-Kit” (noise) of the market and encourage users to start creating wealth by investing in what’s right for them.

To get this message across to investors, Upstox has launched a campaign video surrounding the concept of “Cut the Kit Kit, Get in the Market”. In the the video, amidst the lively atmosphere of a theatre setting, the mention of investing in mutual funds prompts a chorus of “kit kit” responses from the performers and audience, until the confused protagonist looking to invest, is introduced to the Upstox app, offering access to top-rated mutual funds and financial data for informed decision-making.

The company is also planning to launch two more campaign videos over the next few weeks. The films will depict how people often struggle with the right information when it comes to investing, but with Upstox; users can cut to the chase and get the guidance that lets them Invest Right.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Kavitha Subramanian, Co-Founder of Upstox, said, “India has traditionally been a nation of savers rather than investors. A significant barrier has been the lack of clear, accessible information, leading to poor investment decisions. Upstox’s mission is to empower every Indian with the right knowledge and tools to invest wisely across all asset classes, avoiding common pitfalls.”

The campaign spotlights Upstox’s robust platform offerings, including:

Curated Top Funds: A selection of mutual funds in popular categories, balancing returns and risk.

Goal-Based Investing : Personalised investment solutions tailored to individual life goals.

Informed Stock Choices : Features like Analyst Ratings and Stocks Smartlists guide users in making confident stock investments.

Diverse Investment Options : From Mutual Fund Baskets to Gold investments and Fixed Income opportunities, Upstox offers a wide range of investing avenues.

Simplified Investing with SIPs : Systematic Investment Plans in Stocks, ETFs, and Mutual Funds for disciplined investing.

Comprehensive Wealth Tracking : The Wealth Tracker feature enables users to consolidate their financial portfolio by synchronising bank accounts, external stocks, and mutual funds, allowing for a unified view of all savings and investments on a single app.

With its platform, Upstox wants to help users cut through the market noise and make wise investing decisions and aims to transform into a holistic wealth creation platform with everything one needs to save, invest, trade, and build their wealth.

As the campaign rolls out across digital, TV and social media platforms, including a partnership with JioCinema and Star for the IPL, Upstox is set to reach audiences nationwide, from metros to Tier 3 cities. With over 1.3 crore customers, Upstox continues to innovate, offering ‘Invest’ and ‘Pro’ modes to cater to both novice investors and advanced traders.