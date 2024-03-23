Angel One announces its official partnership with IPL

Mumbai, 23, March 2024: Angel One Limited (“Angel One”), technology-led financial services player, announced its partnership with the Indian Premier League (“IPL”). The company will serve as an Associate Partner of IPL in the financial services category during this five-year association from 2024 to 2028. Through this alliance, Angel One aims to reach the diverse sports audience of IPL platform to promote financial awareness and empowerment in the country, especially within the young Indians.

IPL sponsorship presents a compelling opportunity for Angel One to showcase its brand on a grand scale, given the event’s staggering audience reach of over 800 million* viewers across television and digital platforms. This partnership with BCCI underscores Angel One’s long-term vision and commitment to unlocking new avenues for growth and expansion. While we intend to focus on Gen Z and Young Millennials, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in connecting with our audience. Angel One aims to leverage the IPL’s extensive reach to foster brand affinity, drive engagement and solidify its position among its target demographic.

Angel One, one of the six official associate partners for IPL 2024, continues its dedication to simplifying financial investing and trading by promoting its innovative SuperApp platform. Recently, Angel One launched the #RahoHameshaSuper campaign, aimed at revolutionizing the investment and trading landscape. Angel One is dedicated to enhancing user experience by providing top-notch speed, security and reliability, reflecting the trust and assurance cricket fans have in the consistent performance of their favorite cricketers.

Watch the brand film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGkvsCaV3yA

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Limited, said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with BCCI for IPL 2024. Cricket holds a special place in India, transcending beyond just a sport. The IPL’s immense reach provides us with a unique opportunity to empower millions of cricket enthusiasts with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions. Through this seamless integration of sports and fintech, our aim is to actively promote financial awareness in India.”

Mr. Dinesh D. Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director, Angel One Limited., said, “IPL is an esteemed event that has experienced growth in both reputation and engagement throughout the years, a development that mirrors the growth of Angel One as one of the prominent fintech players in India. Our primary focus is on expanding into the multi-service sector, where we can meet all our customers’ financial needs. This partnership strengthens our efforts to reach millions of Indians and we are excited to inspire a generation of financially savvy cricket enthusiasts.”

IPL 2024 commences from March 22, 2024, kick-starting with the inaugural match between last season’s champion, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. By merging the realms of sports and finance, this collaboration will capitalize on cricket’s widespread popularity to foster financial awareness nationwide. Offering a wide range of online investment opportunities including Stocks, Mutual Funds, Derivatives, Sovereign Gold Bonds and ETFs, Angel One serves over 2 Crore investors in the country.