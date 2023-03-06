TATA IPL Defending Champions Gujarat Titans Join Hands with Viacom18

Mumbai : Defending champions Gujarat Titans today announced their partnership with Viacom18, the digital rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League, offering fans access to their campaign as they prepare for their title defence. The Hardik Pandya-led side will begin their 2023 campaign at their iconic home venue – the Narendra Modi Stadium – on March 31 with the eagerly-anticipated season-opener against the Chennai Super Kings.

For the first time, cricket fans will be able to watch a wide variety of exciting content as Gujarat Titans will provide JioCinema access to behind-the-scenes events such as training sessions and team bonding activities and marquee players such as Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and Shubman Gill, among others. Viacom18 will leverage the power of digital and present Titans’ unique philosophy and inclusive culture to a broader audience across platforms.

Since making a successful debut in the TATA IPL, Gujarat Titans have been the first movers across multiple avenues of fan engagement. While the team made headlines by winning the title on debut in remarkable fashion, they have also been trend-setters off the field. The franchise was the first sports team in India to introduce a dedicated virtual space for its fans and players and the first to launch an exclusive streetwear collection. The Titans continue to engage with their fans in innovative ways, such as their recent campaign to encourage them to get healthier and fitter and, in turn, be gratified for their progress.

“We endeavour to keep fans engaged with Gujarat Titans not just during the season but well beyond that. Our partnership with JioCinema will be a conduit for enhanced fan engagement and build meaningful bonds through exclusive content. This partnership will provide the fans a closer look at the unique Gujarat Titans culture – which formed the bedrock of a successful campaign in 2022,” said Arvinder Singh, COO Gujarat Titans.

“Our fan-centric innovations will allow for significant interactivity, which will bring them closer to Gujarat Titans through our digital-first proposition on JioCinema,” said Viacom18 Head of Strategy and Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “We take inspiration from what Gujarat Titans achieved in their first season as we debut this season for TATA IPL presentation, which is based on the tenet of making the league accessible by not just removing all possible barriers but also providing fans the best of all things TATA IPL.”

At the start of 2023, Viacom18 unveiled a slew of original content featuring TATA IPL icons Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, Anil Kumble, Robin Uthappa, RP Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, and Aakash Chopra. The shows are an eclectic mix of free-wheeling discussions, interviews and features that give fans the most insightful, never-seen-before, and in-depth story-telling available on JioCinema.

Viewers can continue to watch their preferred sports by downloading JioCinema (iOS & Android). For the latest updates, news, scores, and videos, fans can follow Sports18 on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and JioCinema on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.