Mumbai International Airport declared ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ in Asia Pacific by Airports Council International (ACI) for the sixth consecutive year

Mumbai : Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is proud to announce that it has been adjudged as the ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ for the year 2022 in Asia Pacific region by Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards. CSMIA has been recognised with this prestigious title of ‘Best Airport’ for six years in a row. The ASQ Awards are highly regarded in the airport industry, as they are based on passenger feedback and are considered a testament to an airport’s commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience.

ASQ Awards recognises the successful efforts & CSMIA’s dedication towards delivering superior customer experience and increased satisfaction for its passengers. This award is a result of CSMIA’s resolute commitment to always providing exceptional facilities and offerings. The achievement is a symbol of the passenger recognition of the efforts undertaken during the last year, such as:

Brought in path-breaking innovation with the introduction of ‘Integrated Security Check Point’ for domestic and international passengers.

Launched first-of-its-kind Vertical Axis Wind Turbine (VAWT) & Solar PV system.

Transitioned to become a 100% sustainable green energy consuming airport.

Achieved Level 4+ “Transition” of ACA program of ACI, which is the highest accreditation.

Set up Electric Vehicle (EV) fast charging stations and inducted over 45 EVs

Unveiled the all-new renovated General Aviation terminal facility for private jets and redefined luxury travel through Mumbai.

Launched ‘FASTag car park’ for ease in parking payment system and to reduce the dwell time

Installed Reverse Vending Machines to promote recycling of single-use plastics

Celebrated with airport’s Shop & Win lucky draw for all passengers.

Hosted a 45-day Summer Carnival for its passengers.

Facilitated a once-in-a-lifetime travel experience by Air Charter Service India (ACS) for 27 brave and young cancer patients.

Installed 2D Barcode readers to expedite passenger movement.

All these initiatives are a result of CSMIA’s dedication and commitment towards its passengers and their ever-changing demands.

Commenting on the occasion, a spokesperson of CSMIA said, “We are delighted to yet again receive the 2022 Airport Service Quality Award for ‘Best Airport over 40 million passengers’ category in Asia-Pacific. We would like to thank our passengers for their valuable feedback and assure them that we will continue to strive for excellence in customer service. This adds as a feather in the cap for CSMIA which reflects the airport’s dedication to creating a seamless, eco-friendly travel experience for its passengers while maintaining its position as a leading airport in the world.”

The ACI ratings continue to be one of the most prestigious laurels in the aviation segment that recognize the best airports in the world. The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) surveys are conducted worldwide across airports where passengers are interviewed to rate airport services on the day of travel. The scientific methodology and strict quality control procedure following global standards undertaken by the organisation is a proof of the award’s fairness in identifying the airport’s excellence in service parameters that go beyond satisfying the needs of travelers.

CSMIA is a forerunner in bringing new technological innovations and was recognized with ‘The Voice of the Customer’ by ACI in 2021 as well and has bagged the Best Airport by Size and Region in the over 40 million passenger category award six times in a row. CSMIA’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and continual enhancement in technological innovation along with efforts towards sustainability make it a leading airport in the country. The airport has made a remarkable impact in the Indian aviation sector with the adoption of cutting-edge technology and efforts towards sustainability and greener tomorrow; all prioritizing the customer and convenience from Mumbai. With its focus on understanding customer requirements and delivering world-class services, CSMIA is dedicated to facilitating safe travel with comfort to all its passengers.