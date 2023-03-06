NTPC registers outstanding performance during FY23

Mumbai : Country’s largest power generator, NTPC Ltd registered 11.92% growth in generation i.e. 364.2 BU in FY23 till February month, compared to the country’s generation growth of 9.56%.

NTPC continues to demonstrate an increasing trend in coal production from its captive mines. NTPC Captive Coal production stood 2.6 Million Metric tonnes (MMT) whereas the despatch stood 2.5 MMT, thus registered a robust growth of 80% and 87% respectively, in February vis-à-vis previous corresponding year. On a cumulative basis, the coal production crossed 20 MMT in FY23.

NTPC has taken various steps to augment the coal production from its coal mines. The engagement of high-capacity dumpers as well as an increase in the existing fleet size of excavators has allowed the operational mines to increase their production.

NTPC Group installed capacity stands 71594 MW.