CBI conducts raid at official residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi in Patna in connection with land-for-job scam

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out raid at official residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna today.

Her son and Minister in Bihar government Tej Pratap Yadav was also present in the house. Sources said the CBI is interrogating Rabari Devi in land-for-job scam case.

A Delhi court on 27th of last month issued summons to former Railway Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in connection with an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Rouse Avenue Court special judge Geetanjali Goel had summoned the three leaders on March 15 after taking cognizance of a charge sheet filed in October last year by the CBI which is probing the case.