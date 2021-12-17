Tanishq launches a new store in Jajpur

Jajpur: Tanishq, India’s most trusted and celebrated jewellery brand is all set to launch its grand new store in Jajpur, Odisha. The store was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Dharap, Regional Business Head- East, Titan Company Limited and Mr. Alok Ranjan, Regional Business Manager – East, Tanishq in presence of a well-known Odia celebrity, Ms. Prakruti Mishra also the face of Tanishq in Odisha. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering free Gold Coins* with every jewellery purchase. The offer is valid from 7th-19th December 2021.

The large format store spanning across 2700 sq. ft., is located at Plot no- 1309,KRISHNA PLAZA, CHORDA BYPASS CHHAK, JAJPUR ROAD, JAJPUR-755019. The store caters to a wide range of gold, bridal and diamond collections. Wedding jewellery from Rivaah by Tanishq features some stunning jewellery designs for the brides to-be. This store also caters to Tanishq’s exclusive collections like Ekatvam, Aarambh, Virasat, Swayam and the latest collection Utsaah featuring stunning and unique designs.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Deepak Kumar Sahu, Area Business Manager, Tanishq, said, “We are delighted to launch our 11th store in Odisha.. Being the most loved jewellery brand in the country, our aim has always been to be accessible to the customers and with every new store launch we believe we have moved an inch closer to that promise. With this launch, we strive to provide customers with world-class retail ambience, superior craftsmanship and unique design sensibilities that caters to the varied needs of the customers from different regions. There’s jewellery for everyone and every occasion at Tanishq”

Tanishq is also providing safe and convenient shopping experience to all customers with Gold Standard of Safety measures and remote selling options in place.

