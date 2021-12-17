Make your winter healthy with Dabur Chyawanprash; The drive was flagged off in Bhubaneswar with a special session conducted for more than 200 underprivileged kids

Bhubaneswar: Winter is one of the most awaited seasons in India, but it may also bring a plethora of diseases like Cold – Cough and Respiratory problems to name a few; which are most prevalent in this season & usually occurs due to a low immunity. Chyawanprash is an around 3000-year-old & well-known Ayurvedic formulation that is used for boosting immunity and helps provide protection against common day to day infections like cough and cold. Dabur Chyawanprash contains many ‘Rasayana’ herbs which help in prevention of variety of infections through its immunomodulatory effects.

As part of its commitment to safeguard the health of the future generations, Dabur Chyawanprash announced the launch of a mega awareness initiative aimed at securing the health of underprivileged kids across the country. Under this initiative, Dabur Chyawanprash – together with Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (AY) B.H.U. Varanasi Gold Medalist & Senior Consultant Ayurveda-– will conduct Immunity awareness sessions to educate children about the need to build a stronger immune system to fight against illnesses due to changing season, common bacteria and viruses.

The drive was flagged off in Bhubaneswar with a special session conducted for more than 200 kids from My Heart NGO. The session was aimed at creating awareness among kids to fight Illness in winter. The kids were also educated on ways to boost their immunity through basic hygiene and a nutritious diet.

Speaking on the occasion, Dabur India Ltd, Marketing Head-Health Supplements, Mr. Prashant Agarwal said, “In the era of COVID-19, strong immunity has become the primary need of every individual more than ever before. Dabur Chyawanprash, with the power of more than 40 Ayurvedic herbs like Amla, Ashwagandha, Giloy etc., has always stood for boosting immunity to fight illnesses. To authenticate this, we have completed a large scale, multi centric, clinical study on – Dabur Chyawanprash. This clinical study evaluated the beneficial role of Dabur Chyawanprash as a prophylactic remedy for COVID-19 infection. The findings of the study revealed that regular use of Dabur Chyawanprash helped reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by up to 12 times in tested subjects in comparison to control group which was not consuming Chyawanprash. It was also noted that with regular usage of Dabur Chyawanprash, there was up to 6 times lesser severity of COVID -19 infection when compared to subjects in control group.”

Dr. Parmeshwar Arora, M.D. (Ayurveda), B.H.U., said, “During cycles of seasonal change there is a sudden temperature variation, which leads to illnesses like cough, cold & flu. Enhancing immunity is an effective way to fight illnesses like Cold, Cough, Respiratory problems etc. Dabur Chyawanprash is an effective solution to boost one’s immunity needs through changing weather cycles.”

Under this campaign, Dabur Chyawanprash has joined hands with leading NGOs from 18 cities in India i.e. Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, Indore, Raipur, Pune, Aurangabad, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Chandigarh.

“Dabur Chyawanprash has been committed to helping every Indian achieve a strong immunity for over 100 years. This initiative is a leap forward towards this commitment. We are concerned about the cold wave that claims so many lives every year. Through this Initiative, we will attempt to reach out to provide protection to underprivileged kids by highlighting the importance of immunity besides providing Chyawanprash to these Kids,” Mr. Agarwal added.

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 137 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands – Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Pudin Hara and Dabur Lal Tail in the Healthcare space; Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste and Vatika in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Foods category.