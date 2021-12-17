Winter clothes distributed among students by Tata Steel Foundation

Joda : With an aim to provide relief from winter related hardships faced by the students of Gandhalpada Primary School, Tata Steel Foundation distributed woolen clothing among school children on Friday. This apart, they were also gifted with school bags.

As many as 116 sweaters and 98 bags were distributed among children. This program was conducted in presence of local leaders like Mr Jhuriya Munda and Mr Suren Munda from Gandalpadha, anganwadi teacher Ms Jemamani Sundhi, cluster in charge Ms Mirja Baske and school teachers among others.

A number of other initiatives are also being taken up in the area including garnering livelihood opportunities for youths and bringing back dropouts to schools.