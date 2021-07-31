Take a Virtual Tour of the Outdoor Display of Gond House at Odisha State Tribal Museum

Bhubaneswar: ST & SC Development Department has taken up virtual tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum on every Sunday. On 1st August the visitors can visit the Outdoor display of Gond House at Odisha State Tribal Museum by opening the Facebook and Twitter pages @stscdev, @scstrti said Director, SCSTRTI, Prof. (Dr.) A.B. Ota.

The Gonds live in Nabarangapur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts of Odisha. A single room dwelling, the Gond house has a covered verandah on three sides. The walls of the house are brightly painted with traditional Gond art. Animal totems, that represents the clan are painted on the walls using natural colours, One part of the covered verandah is the family hearth while the other is used to store fishing equipments. Within the main living space, raised wooden platforms are made to place grain bins.

