Himachal’s Wazir Singh Degree College Dehri to be upgraded to PG College

Shimla: Shaheed Samarak to be established at Fatehpur



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today performed foundation stone laying ceremonies of nine developmental projects worth about Rs. 43 crore in Fatehpur Assembly Constituency of Kangra district.



While presiding over the ‘Labharthi Sammalen’ of various welfare schemes of the State Government at Wazir Ram Singh Stadium at Fatehpur, the Chief Minister announced opening of Sub Tehsil at Rae, upgradation of High School Barot to Government Senior Secondary School,channelization of Nagoh and Kundal khud, Rs 10 lakh for retaining wall at Guru Ravi Dass temple complex, Patwar Circle at Nangal, starting of MA Hindi and M. Com classes in Wizar Singh Degree College Dehri (Fatehpur) and upgrading this college as Post Graduate College. He announced Rs 2 crore for link roads and other works of the area which include link road from Diana to Kulala in G.P. Diana, retaining wall near Baba Balak Nath Mandi Dhiana in Gram Panchayat Dhiana, road from Ravi Dass Mandir to Kaptial in G.P. Kuttwasi, road from Pukhar Talab to Shamshanghat in G.P. Kuttwasi, road from main road to house of Shahid Babu Ram in Gram Panchayat Chakbari, road from main road to village Mithal, village Ghanbiyal, Khara Lahar, Luthiyal School, repair/maintenance of road from Tadoli to Suanar, construction of link road from Thath to Jatt Belli, construction of link road from Ghait to Kohlari, construction of link road from Malhanta to Ruri, construction of link road from Moch to Chatta (section Jagnoli to Chatta), construction of link road from Jagnoli Bhatta Baruna Bhawara, construction of link road from Jhikli Takwal to Mohala Takhana Badiyali, construction of link road from main road to house of Shri Bachitar Singh, Freedom Fighter in village Batrahan, construction of link road from Sakoh Jogian to Harizan Basti, construction of link road from Patti to Harizan Basti Manjoli and construction of link road from Dakiyara Baral to Durhag Rayali.



He also announced construction of Saheed Samarak at Fatehpur, upgradation of Police Post Fatehpur to Police Station, Rs 10 lakh for construction of Press Club Fatehpur and making CHC Rae 24×7 functional health institution.



Jai Ram Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh was among the best States in the matter of Covid management. The steps taken by the State Government to check the spread of this virus has been appreciated not only by the Prime Minister, but even by other States also. He said that the Congress remained in power for last about 50 years in the State as well as at the Centre. There were only 50 ventilators in the State when this virus broke in and he took up the matter with the Prime Minister and immediately 500 new ventilators were provided under the PMCAREs for the State. Today there were over 700 fully functional ventilators in various hospitals in the State, he added.



Chief Minister said that there was only one oxygen plant in the State whereas today as many 10 plants have been made functional and 28 were being established soon. He said that the State Government had brought as many as 2.50 lakh people of the State stranded in different parts of the State to their home safely during the first corona wave. The State Government also ensured that the pace of development goes uninterrupted during the pandemic, thus he virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 4000 crore in 42 constituencies of the State. He said that about four lakh senior citizens were being provided social security pension by the State Government.



Jai Ram Thakur said that 3.20 lakh gas connections were provided to the eligible families under the Grihini Suvidha Yojna. As many as 1.70 lakh families have been benefitted under the HIMCARE Yojna and Rs 3000 per month were being provided to families with critically ill patients. The Jan Manch programme and Chief Minister Sewa Sankalp Helpline-1100 have also proved a boon to the people of the State for redressal of their grievances. He said that ‘Shagun’ scheme has been launched in the State to provide a financial assistance of Rs 31000 to girls belonging to the BPL families of the State at the time of their marriage. He said that all these schemes have transformed the economy of the State and its people.



Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs. 7.49 crore flood protection work in Fatehpur khud for protection of various offices, two tube well, three water supply schemes and Fatehpur Bazar area in tehsil Fatehpur, Rs. 1.92 crore tubewell Nerna, Golwan and Mangdial in Fatehpur constituency, Rs. 1.62 crore augmentation of LWSS Kural, Kasial in tehsil Fatehpur, Rs. 1.07 crore LWSS to Thather-Walian, Dhaneti, Dehrian in tehsil Fatehpur, Rs. 1.66 crore augmentation of LWSS Rehan Dehri in tehsil Fatehpur, Rs.53 lakh Health Sub Centre building at Pollian in tehsil Fatehpur, Rs. 12.41 crore additional accommodation for newly upgraded 50 bedded Civil Hospital at Rehan, Rs. 2.24 crore Bhatoli Malhanta to Kafnali-Nagal road and Rs. 13.62 crore additional accommodation for newly upgraded 50 bedded Civil Hospital at Fatehpur.



Jai Ram Thakur also provided benefits to the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes on the occasion.



Forests Minister Rakesh Pathania said that it was the right time for the people of Fatehpur to wake up and join hands to support the policies and programmes of the State Government. He said that the present State Government has ensured balanced and equitable development of the State.



Chairman, State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti said that the Chief Minister has visited Fatehpur area for the second time which shows his concern towards the development of Fatehpur area. He said that the Chief Minister himself was from a simple background and was well aware of the developmental expectations of the people of the State. He said that this was only possible in the BJP as it was a party of the workers unlike Congress which was a party of a family. He urged the people of Fatehpur area to support the present State leadership to ensure equitable development of the area.



Former MP Kripal Parmar said that the present tenure of the State Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has ushered in a new era of development in the State and Fatehpur area has also been progressing by leaps and bounds along with the other parts of the State.



Local BJP leader Baldev Thakur said that the area remained neglected in the matter of development for the last many years. He said that the present tenure of the State Government has ensured that this area also gets its due in the matter of development.



Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal welcomed the Chief Minister, other dignitaries and beneficiaries of different schemes initiated by the State Government. He also detailed various developmental schemes launched by the State Government and number of beneficiaries benefitted in the Kangra district.



Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Chairman Woolfed Trilok Kapoor MLA Gegrat Rajesh Thakur, MLA Indora Reeta Dhiman, Chairman Kangra Central Cooperative Bank Rajiv Bhardwaj, Ex MLA Manohar Dhiman, Vice Chairman State Small Saving Board Sanjay Guleria, Mandal President Kartar Pathania were present on the occasion among others.





