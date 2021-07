Shimla:

Chief Secretary Anil Khachi called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan today.



Chief Secretary apprised the Governor of the damages caused due to heavy rainfall in the state and steps taken for relief and restoration.



The Governor directed him to speed up the relief and restoration works and provide all possible assistance to the affected families.



Principal Secretary, Revenue K.K. Pant was also present on the occasion.





