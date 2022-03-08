Swayamsiddha Ladies Club, NTPC Coal Mining HQ celebrates International Women’s Day with self-empowered women

New Delhi: Swayamsiddha Ladies Club, the Ladies Welfare Wing of NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters has been conducting various CSR and Welfare activities

service for the welfare of needy local communities including support in promoting the efforts of self-dependent Ladies.

As part of celebrating “Spirit of Women” on the eve of International Women’s Day 2022, Swayamsiddha Ladies Club, NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi visited Self Help Group (SHG), M/s Srijan Arts, Dibdih, Ranchi to extend its support.

The Self-Help Group is being run by Smt Shobha Kumari, Social Worker cum Trainer. The SHG is involved in self-employment skills of needy women through doll making, bag making etc. The group is aiding in procurement of raw materials and selling of finished goods besides guidance in supply chain management for supporting underprivileged women of 4 localities – Naya Toli, Koibar Toli, Girja Toli, Bhagat Kochi for earning livelihood and becoming independent.

The welfare program started with candle lighting and Vandana of Shree Nirmala Mataji followed by welcoming Smt Mahua Mazumder,President ,Swayamsiddha Ladies Club by Smt Shobha Kumari.

Speaking to the august gathering of women and Children, Smt Mazumder said “you are all strong, hardworking, an inspiration to many. We need to learn from you, having a smile on your face despite life’s struggle is not easy. It’s heartening to see, Smt Shobha Kumari spearheading the group with enthusiasm to make the members “real-life heroes”. The inner strength and the resplendent eyes of these women have conveyed that the world can indeed be made a better place to live in.

On the occasion, as a part of noble gesture from Swayamsiddha Ladies Club distributed essential foods items like groceries, vegetables, sports, and stationery items to the beneficiaries.

Smt Shobha Kumari representing the self -help group conveyed her gratitude to NTPC management for extending helping hand for the needy women of Self-Help Group and children. She also appreciated the efforts of NTPC Swayamsiddha Ladies Club who have been instrumental in helping the group for procurement of the items produced by the group thereby helping them economically.

The kids shared their ambitions and zeal to learn. The hard work being done by their mothers and other ladies were a source of inventiveness and inspiration for them.

The experience was an eye opener for all members of Ladies Club. This is women’s empowerment in the true sense. Office bearers & members of Swayamsiddha were present on the occasion.