Sushmita Sen joins the elite judging panel for season-2 of India’s only digital fashion reality show, ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe, Bollywood diva and fashion icon, Sushmita Sen, has joined the judges’ panel of ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar @MTV’, which is set to go live on Myntra’s own content destination – Myntra Studio, and on MTV and Voot. Sushmita will join, couturier, Manish Malhotra, and others, to inspire and evaluate participants of the one of its kind digital fashion influencer talent hunt and reality show.

Always leading by example with her unique sense of style and confidence, Sushmita will be instrumental in mentoring the influencers (participants) to be authentic and fearless in expressing themselves to make a difference. This will go a long way in helping the young fashionistas to become valuable fashion voices on the internet and also understand the nuances of the world of glamour and the responsibility that comes with it.

Expressing her excitement for the show, Sushmita Sen, said, “You come, you see and you conquer – this is as true for the world of fashion as it is for other things. I firmly believe fashion should be about maintaining a perfect balance between keeping up with the trend and following your sense of comfort and individuality. I’m amazed to see so many fashion enthusiasts create a sense of style and give meaning to it, in their own unique ways. I’m elated to be a part of Myntra Fashion Superstar @MTV and do my bit to help these talented influencers fulfil their dreams and shine bright in this dynamic world of glitter and glamour. Looking forward to an enriching journey ahead with all these gifted fashion aspirants.”

Achint Setia, VP Marketing, Myntra, said, “Being one of the most talented and accomplished divas herself, Sushmita’s arrival as a judge raises the bar, making the second edition of ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar @MTV’, a season to reckon with. We are extremely delighted to have her on the show to guide and gauge the abilities of participants set to showcase their skills at creating conversations to become leading fashion influencers and ultimately help us pick India’s fashion superstar, for the year. Myntra Fashion Superstar demonstrates our innovative technology-led approach as we further our commitment to enhancing customer engagement with a one-of-its-kind in-app content-pivoted proposition. Riding high on celebrity judges who are powerful fashion influencers themselves, we are set to reach 100 million people with the second season of the show. ”

“Taking the format a notch higher this time, I’m also proud to share that this edition of Myntra Fashion Superstar is going to be the world’s first fully shoppable show where viewers can purchase any of the outfits worn in the show in real time on the Myntra App” he added.

Like the previous edition, the shortlisted influencers of ‘Myntra Fashion Superstar’, will participate in an eight-part series, co-curated by Myntra and MTV. Each forty-five-minute episode will have fashion-related challenges and elimination to test the influencers on three key parameters, namely, their fashion acumen, ability to create meaningful content, and proficiency in using social media to make a positive impact.

The show will be aired on Myntra Studio on the Myntra App, MTV and Voot. In addition to streaming all the 8 episodes, Myntra Studio will be the one-stop destination for loads of exclusive content around the show, including ‘Behind The Scene’ moments, shoppable looks, episodic reviews, trivia, and quizzes, and lots more. With the capability of hosting all formats of content and its in-built gamification features, Myntra Studio will keep the buzz going right from the start. The show is being promoted across TV and Digital channels of Viacom18 and Myntra’s own Digital channels, including social media. The theme of this year’s show and also the official hashtag is #MFSChangeTheConversation which aims at ‘fashion for good’ and inclusivity.

The first edition of the show was held in September 2019, and was judged by Bollywood actor, Sonakshi Sinha and leading celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani.

