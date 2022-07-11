Supreme Court sentences Vijay Mallya four months in jail, Rs 2,000 fine in contempt of court case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sentenced fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya to four months in jail and imposed a fine of rupees two thousand on him for a 2017 contempt of court case. A bench of Justices U.U Lalit, S. Ravindra Bhat, and P.S Narasimha today said that the transaction of 40 million dollars by Vijay Mallya to his children is void and inoperable.

Mallaya was convicted of contempt in 2017 over transferring 40 dollars million to his children in violation of court orders. A plea by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India sought contempt action. Vijay Mallya is accused in a bank loan default case of over rupees 9,000 crore involving his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines.