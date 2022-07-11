Sri Lanka PM’s office confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation

Colombo: In Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office in a statement has said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has confirmed his resignation.

The statement said, it had been officially informed by Mr Gotabaya that he would step down on Wednesday. However, there has been no direct word from the President. Earlier, the speaker of parliament said on Saturday the president would resign on 13th July. Mr Wickremesinghe had also said he would step down from his position.

Meanwhile, protesters are still occupying the presidential palace and prime ministerial residence and have refused to leave until the leaders step down.

According to local media reports, Mr Rajapaksa’s location is currently undisclosed. As per Sri Lankan constitution, President’s resignation can only formally be accepted when he resigns by letter to the parliament speaker.