Supreme Court disposes of 1293 miscellaneous matters in four days; says CJI UU Lalit

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit said the Apex court has disposed of 1293 miscellaneous matters in four days. It wrapped up 106 regular cases and 440 transfer petitions. The CJI was sharing the latest disposal rate of the court in the past four days as given to him by the Secretary General of the Supreme Court. In a felicitation given to him by the Bar Council of India, the Chief Justice said the message should go out to lawyers across the country that the “Supreme Court will try to dispose of as much as you are capable of bringing before the Supreme Court.