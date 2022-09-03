Congress unable to shed its colonial mindset, says BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP today came down heavily on Congress saying the opposition party is unable to shed its colonial mindset. Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said, India has taken over the UK to become the fifth largest economy in the world and once who ruled us are now behind us in the economy, but Congress is unable to shed its colonial mindset. He said, as per the recent NCRB data, Congress-ruled Rajasthan is number one in the cases of rapes in India. Mr Patra said, in 2021, there were six thousand 340 cases in Rajasthan. The Spokesperson said, when Rajasthan Chief Minister was questioned about the issue, he made an insensitive comment toward the women.

Mr Patra said, in the National Herald case, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are out on bail and recently, when both were called for an investigation by the investigative agencies, Congress tried to be disruptive. He said, it tried to pressurise the agencies and spread mayhem.

The Spokesperson said, a prominent Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Chandrabhanu Gupta has raised many questions regarding the funding of the newspaper in his biography which was recently published. Mr Patra said, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have inherited corruption.

He said, the Bharat Jodo campaign which Congress is planning to run is not to unite the country but to save Gandhi’s family.