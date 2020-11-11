Supply of Food Ration to Distress Artists : Tech-Mahindra Foundation has done a marvel

Bhubaneswar: On 9th November 2020, a group of 70 artists living surviving in distress condition during the COVID pandemic were supplied with dry food ration by POPET, a leading Voluntary Organisation in the State Capital. POPET has arranged such food materials from Tech Mahindra Foundation through PECUC, a leading voluntary Organisation of the State.

A function for the purpose was organized at Baramunda High School Campus where stage artists, street play artists, musicians, singer and fine art artists from Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsingpur and Rayagada Districts, those associated with POPET, were present. The Odisha Head of Tech-Mahindra Foundation, Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Mohanty and Secretary of PECUC, Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty graced as guests and distributed the relief items. Mr. Prasant Kumar Patnaik, Director, POPET organized the function where Mr. Jyotiranjan Mohanty of PECUC, senior artists namely Mr. Alok Nanda, Mr. Durga Acharya and Ms. Prabhasini Rout were also present. The supported artists extended their gratitude to the donors through the song “We shall overcome.”

