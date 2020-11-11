Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches logo, bookings for Eco Retreat 2020-21; Ecoretreat to be held at Konark, Hirakud, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Satkosia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches logo and bookings for Eco Retreat 2020-21. The new logo was also unveiled, subtly depicting the ecological orientation. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that last year, a benchmark was set in luxury glamping with a phenomenal success at the Marine Drive Eco Retreat at Konark.

#EcoRetreatOdisha will be set up at five locations this year – Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Hirakud, Konark and Satkosia. Eco Retreat Odisha will have jungle trails, water sports, boat rides, tours, adrenaline-pumping games, exotic cuisines & unmatched leisure, complying with tourist safety protocols. Synergised application of SOPs & technology for added safety will secure tourists’ experience.

The Eco Retreats Odisha is slated to open from 08 December 2020 upto 28 February 2021. To book stays, an easy-to-use integrated portal ecoretreat.odishatourism.gov.in is available to tourists from across India.

