Subarnarekha Port joins the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launches programme in Balasore

Baliapal : Subarnarekha Port Private Limited (SPPL) has joined the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan in collaboration with District Health Administration, Balasore. The program named ‘Ni-kshay Mitra’ was flagged off by Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate and Collector, Balasore and Dr. Dulalsen Jagdev, Chief District Medical Officer, Balasore. It will run its course till October 2023.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had launched the ‘Community Support to TB Patients- Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat to increase community involvement in achieving the goal of eradicating TB by 2025.

Taking the thought forward, SPPL, along with Tata Steel Foundation, has registered on the NATIONAL TUBERCULOSIS ELIMINATION PROGRAMME portal for identifying cases of TB in various blocks. Under this initiative, Tata Steel Foundation will provide nutritional support, through a nutritional kit, to identified TB patients in every month. Taking the first step, nutritional Kits were distributed to 371 beneficiaries by the dignitaries covering three blocks of Balasore, i.e., Basta, Baliapal and Remuna, with 98, 56, and 217 beneficiaries respectively.

On this occasion, Dattatreya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Collector, Balasore district highlighted the importance of this programme and instructed all to reach out to the needy.

Pramod Kumar, Senior Divisonal Manager, Administration, SPPL, Dr. Mrutunjay Mishra, Deputy Chief District Medical Officer and others were present on the occasion.