State level MCMC meeting held

New Delhi :A meeting of the State Level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) was held in the State Election Commission. Secretary, State Election Commission and State level MCMC President Shri Rakesh Singh informed that action is being taken by the district level MCMC regarding paid news.

Shri Singh said that if any matter comes to the notice of the state level MCMC, prompt action will be taken on it. Under Secretary Shri Pradeep Shukla gave information about the duties of MCMC. Deputy Secretary Shri Arun Parmar, MCMC members Shri Vijaydutt Sridhar, Shri Girish Upadhyaya, Shri Rajesh Jain and Shri Atul Khare, Joint Director Public Relations were present.