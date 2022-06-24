Voluntary Blood Donation Camp organized by Adani Foundation on the occasion of 60th Birth Anniversary of Chairman Shri Gautam Shantilal Adani.*

Dhamra : Adani Foundation, the CSR wing of Adani Dhamra Port has organized a voluntary Blood Donation Camp in the premises of Adani Wellness Center, Dosinga GP in collaboration of Odisha Blood Bank, Bhadrak Branch today the 24th June 2022. 518 donors from staff, workman, voluntarily donated their precious blood in the camp. The collected 518 units of blood were handed over to the Odisha Blood Bank, Bhadrak Branch for the use of general public through the blood bank based in district head quarter hospital, Bhadrak. The CEO, COO – DPCL, VP – Corporate Affairs, Employee volunteers from the Port have contributed with their presence and involvement to make the camp a success. The camp was conducted with the medical support of Dr. Bimala Mishra, BBO- Bhadrak Shri Sadhu Sudan Behera, Shri Rabindra Jena, Shri Ratikanta Bal, Shri Biswa Ranjan Bal, Shri Subrat Biswal, Ms. Jyotirmayee Mallik, Shri Rupak Senapati, Shri Bijay Kumar Khatua, Shri Prakash Behera, Shri S K Budhi, Shri Babaji Sahu, Shri Manas Panda, Shri Roja Gupta of Odisha Blood Bank, Bhadrak Branch.