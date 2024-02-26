State Govt’s next major initiative will be to cover all the students through the launching of the futuristic “Nabin Odisha Magic Card”

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt”s next major initiative will be to cover all the students through the launching of the futuristic “Nabin Odisha Magic Card”, a points- system based smart card which will engage and empower the youth and enable them towards around and will create a platform to achieve their dreams.

This card will be a “Passport to Prosperity”. Based on points earned through various activities and parameters the cards will be upgraded to Silver, Gold and Platinum level. The Cards will be allotted and upgraded based on the performance of student in terms of attendance, discipline, academic performance, participation in extracurricular activities, sports, online courses, personality development courses etc.

Every involvement of the student will be measured, honoured and valued. Their academic achievements, creativity, sports achievements, social/community work, etc. will be recognised and appreciated through this points-system.

These cards can provide access to various facilities like – Bus/Train/Flights concession; access to Phone/ Data recharge and Wi-Fi ; e-libraries; Online Academic courses ; Personality development courses and workshops ; Coaching Centres and Tuition classes; Skill Development courses; Career counselling; Language courses including Odia and English; “Earn While You Learn” opportunities; Volunteering opportunities; Access to stadiums during the national and international tournaments; Access to Journals and Seminars; Access to tourist places, Museums, etc.

This card will also provide Job and Placement opportunities through sharing of this data with the potential recruiting companies-A LinkedIn type platform for the students to interact with the industry and will integrate with the Start Up ecosystem to encourage the students to aspire to be entrepreneurs and also to provide priority loans for the students under various schemes like Swayam etc.

Sri Kartik Pandian said that the Government will take further inputs from the students and teachers on the various activities which can be included in this points-system. The Card will be completely technology driven and will be a revolutionary concept towards youth engagement and empowerment.

Online registration portal for this card will be launched on March 5th, 2024. And the distribution of the card will be on August 15th.