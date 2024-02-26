NTPC Coal Mining crosses milestone of 100 Million Metric Tonnes of coal production

India’s leading integrated power utility NTPC Limited has added another feather in its cap through NTPC Mining Ltd. (NML), NTPC’s coal-mining subsidiary, by surpassing the milestone of producing 100 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) of coal.

The milestone has been achieved on 25th February, 2024, on which day the cumulative quantity of coal produced by NTPC Mining Ltd., since 1st January, 2017 when coal production started in its first coal mine Pakri Barwadih, reached 100.04 MMT. Notably, the first 50 MMT of coal production was achieved in 1,995 days on 19th June, 2022 while the next 50 MMT of coal production has been achieved in less than one-third the time, in just 617 days.

This outstanding performance reflects NTPC Mining’s relentless commitment towards enhancing coal production from its captive mines, thus contributing to NTPC’s fuel security and ensuring efficient supply to meet the nation’s energy needs.

At present, NTPC Mining Ltd. has five operational captive coal mines, namely, Pakri Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu and Kerandari Coal Mines in Jharkhand, Dulanga Coal Mine in Odisha and Talaipalli Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh.

To achieve sustained growth in coal production, NTPC has implemented a range of strategies and technologies. These include the adoption of rigorous safety measures, improved mine planning, equipment automation, workforce training and implementation of continuous monitoring and analysis systems.

NML is targeting a coal production of 100 MMT per annum by year 2030.