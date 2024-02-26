Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 53 different projects worth about Rs 2448 crore and addressed the Labharthi Sammelan in Silvassa today

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stone of 53 different projects worth about Rs 2448 crore and addressed the Labharthi Sammelan in Daman & Diu’s Silvassa today. On this occasion, many dignitaries including the Administrator of Daman and Diu, Shri Praful Patel and the Union Home Secretary were present.

Shri Amit Shah began his address by paying tribute to Veer Savarkar on his death anniversary. He said that Veer Savarkar lived his entire life to liberate India and show the right path to the country. He said that great personalities like Veer Savarkar are born once in thousand years.

The Union Home Minister said that today 10 projects of Daman at a cost of Rs 191 crore, 10 projects worth Rs 340 crore at Diu and 33 projects at Dadra and Nagar Haveli at a cost of Rs 1916 crore are being inaugurated and their bhoomi pujan being done. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has started so many development projects in the last 10 years that the list for such projects will be very long.

Shri Amit Shah said that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, about 100 crore people of the country will exercise their franchise and elect a new government. He said that Modi ji’s guarantee means the promise of 100 percent completion of the work. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has provided basic amenities to crores of Dalits, tribals, poor and backward people of the country.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that we had promised the people of the country that we would build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and Prime Minister Modi consecrated Ram Lalla there on 22nd January this year. We had promised to abolish Article 370 from Kashmir and Modi ji get Kashmir rid of Article 370 on 05th August, 2019. Shri Shah said that Modi ji has brought an end to Naxalism, terrorism and extremism in the country. Prime Minister Modi also fulfilled the promise of One Rank, One Pension for the army personnel. Modi ji gave 33 percent reservation to women in Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies. Shri Shah said that along with abolishing triple talaq, Modi ji has done several other significant works in the country.

Shri Amit Shah said that now when the country is going to elections very soon, people of the country have two options – the leadership of Narendra Modi ji filled with patriotism and an alliance of 7 dynastic parties. He said that the people of the country have to decide whether they want the rule of Modi ji who made India the 5th largest economy in the world or those who committed scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore. Shri Shah said that only Shri Narendra Modi can do good for the people of India. Shri Shah said that this is an association of corrupt, dynastic, 2G, 3G and 4G scammers who do not give a chance to anyone else. He said that a son like Shri Narendra Modi, born to a poor mother, is today getting accolades for Mother India all over the world and this is the beauty of democracy.

Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi made a tribal woman, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, and honoured the backward community by giving constitutional status to the OBC Commission. Modi ji made the Dalits of the country proud by making Panchteerth of Baba Saheb. Shri Shah said that the next decade belongs to India and under the leadership of Modi ji, we will become a 5 trillion US dollar economy and the third largest economy in the world by 2027. He said that Modi ji has set a target of 2 trillion US dollar exports by 2030, building India’s own space station in space by 2035, in 2036 we will host the Olympic Games and in 2040 we will make the country proud by sending an Indian to the Moon with the tricolor. Shri Shah said that in line with Modi ji’s vision, we will build a fully developed and self-reliant India by 2047 and make Mother India a world leader.

Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Narendra Modi ji has amended the three British-era criminal laws. He said that Shri Praful Patel has done the development work here in just 5 years which the previous governments could not do even in 70 years.