Ministry of Tourism participates in IMEX, Frankfurt 2024 to showcase India as a premier global hub for MICE activities

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is participating in IMEX, Frankfurt from 14th-16th May 2024. The Ministry of Tourism aims to showcase the strengths of India as a leading MICE destination to the global market and to act as a catalyst to bring forth greater number of Conferences and Conventions to be hosted in the country.

IMEX is a hub for the global events industry, which offers a valuable and lucrative opportunity for professionals to enhance businesses, foster genuine connections, and gain invaluable insights.

Ministry has identified MICE as a niche sector to address the issue of seasonality and showcase India as a 365-days destination. In line with this effort, Ministry has introduced ‘Meet in India’ as a specialized sub-brand within the ‘Incredible India’ campaign. This sub-brand aims to enhance promotional initiatives, showcasing India as an appealing MICE destination equipped with top-tier connectivity, cutting-edge infrastructure, a vibrant knowledge hub, and a plethora of distinctive tourist attractions. The India Convention Promotion Bureau along with other MICE planners, Conference organizers and Destination Management companies participated in the Pavilion. The India pavilion was inaugurated by Shri M. R. Synrem, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in presence of other officers of Ministry of Tourism, GOI.

During India’s G20 Presidency, over 200 meetings were convened in 56 cities nationwide, resulting in increased tourism both domestically and internationally. This platform effectively spotlighted India’s robust MICE infrastructure and its rich cultural and natural heritage on a global scale. Following this momentum, the Ministry of Tourism is actively engaged progressing to firmly position India as a premier global hub for MICE activities.With huge progress made in internal connectivity by air and roads, ease of travelling within the country, opened up new infrastructural facilities for organizing conferences and conventions, India is poised to be a leading destination. India is positioned at rank 9 in the ICCA(International Congress and Convention Association) ranking of countries in the Asia Pacific region, in 2022.