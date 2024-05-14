IndiaSkills 2024: India’s Biggest Skill Competition to Commence in New Delhi

The IndiaSkills Competition 2024 – the country’s biggest skill competition designed to demonstrate the highest standards of skilling is all set to commence on 15th May 2024. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has organised an inauguration ceremony at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi which will witness the participation of over 900 students from more than 30 states and Union Territories and over 400 industry experts.

The four-day-long IndiaSkills will allow participants to showcase their diverse skills and talent on a national platform across 61 skills – from traditional crafts to cutting-edge technologies. While 47 skills competitions will be held onsite, 14 will be held offsite in Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat keeping in mind the availability of best infrastructure. The students will also participate in 9 exhibition skills such as Drone-Film making, Textile-Weaving, Leather-Shoemaking, and prosthetics-makeup.

The students participating in the national-level competition have been trained in ITIs, NSTIs, Polytechnics, institutes of engineering, institutes of nursing, and institutes of biotechnology. This is a testament to the international-standard training Indian youth are receiving in the existing skill network.

Winners of IndiaSkills, with the help of the best industry trainers, will get prepared for the WorldSkills Competition scheduled to take place in Lyon, France in September 2024, which will bring together 1,500 competitors from over 70 countries.

Talking about the event, Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) said that the IndiaSkills Competition opens new avenues of opportunity for the skilled youth, empowering them to dream beyond conventional boundaries and showcase their skills on the global stage. It also celebrates the invaluable role of skills and craftsmanship in nation building, while also symbolising the intrinsic value of skill development in shaping the future of the nation amidst rapid technological advancements and dynamic global trends, he said.

This year the participants will have the opportunity to earn credits within the National Credit Framework. All skills showcased in both the WorldSkills and IndiaSkills Competitions are meticulously aligned with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), empowering participants to creditise their learning outcomes and lead a thriving career in their chosen fields. It is also the first time that IndiaSkills has incorporated a competition information system called Qrencia.

About 2.5 lakh candidates registered for the competition on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) Portal, out of which 26,000 were shortlisted through a process of pre-screening. This data was shared with the states for organising the state- and district-level competition, out of which over 900 students were further shortlisted for the IndiaSkills National competition.

The entire process of selection not only generates a spirit of competition among the participants but also plays a pivotal role in building aspirations for skill development and vocational training among the youth. By showcasing diverse opportunities and creating a competitive yet collaborative environment, such skill competition with active participation from States/UTs, Industry, and Academia lays a solid foundation for a skilled workforce that can drive national progress and innovation.

IndiaSkills is expected to not only create aspirations among the youth but also give India its real skill heroes who later serve as ambassadors for ‘New India’.

This year, IndiaSkills is supported by more than 400 Industry and Academic Partners such as Toyota Kirloskar, Autodesk, JK Cement, Maruti Suzuki, Lincoln Electric, NAMTECH, Vega, Loreal, Schneider Electric, Festo India, Artemis, Medanta, and Cygnia Healthcare.