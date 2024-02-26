 KIIT Tennis Men Team creates history as the 1st University from Odisha to Win Gold Medal by defeating SRM University in the 4th Khelo India University Games

Bhubaneswar: The 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 is jointly organized by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) in 20 different disciplines in the North Eastern States from 17th – 29th February 2024. The Tennis event of the 4th Khelo India University Games 2023 is being held at Chachal Sports Complex, Guwahati from 20th – 26th February 2024. A total of 16 Top Men University Tennis Teams (Top 4 from each zone) have qualified to participate in the Khelo India University Games. Today in the Men’s Finals, KIIT University defeated SRM University, Chennai by a score of 2:1 games to win the Gold Medal. On the way to the finals KIIT Team beat Chaudhary Charan Singh University 3-0, Shivaji University 3-0, Bharathiar University 2-1 & Savitribai Phule Pune University 2-1. Kabir Hans from KIIT created a record of winning all his matches (10 singles & 5 doubles) in the championship displaying exceptional tennis skills which helped KIIT win the Gold Medal. The other players of the KIIT Team are Atharva Sharma, Anshuman Singh, Ashish Kumar Parida & Pratyush Mohanty. All the players are currently training at the KIIT-Alexander Waske-Altevol Tennis Academy at KIIT university premises. All the players thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for his constant support & guidance.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated the KIIT University Tennis Men Team on winning the historic Gold Medal at the Khelo India University Games.