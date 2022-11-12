Startup Odisha Yatra Bootcamp at VSSUT, Burla garners 20 ideas

Bhubaneswar : A bootcamp has been successfully organised at Veera Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla under Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 which garners more than 20 ideas from participating students. The ideas ranged from 3D Customised Printer to Agri-tech apps to under-water vehicles, etc. More than 150 students of VSSUT participated in the Bootcamp. The students pitched about various solutions and described the problem being solved and the solution being provided.

Dr. Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha, visited the oldest engineering college in Odisha and shared his vision to sensitize young boys & girls to come up with innovative ideas. He mentioned about O-Hub, the world-class Incubation Centre that facilitates Incubation Support, provides mentorship and much more. He emphasised on the various initiatives taken by Government of Odisha namely Funds of Funds, Ease of doing businesses, financial assistance in form of Startup Seed Fund and support to student entrepreneurs to fast-pace the Startup Ecosystem.

“Startup Odisha Yatra is our pathway to sensitize young boys and girls about the ever-evolving startup ecosystem of the state. As the state is marching towards a mission of 5000 Startups by 2025, the Yatra will be pivotal in bringing innovative ideas to the forefront,” said Executive Chairman Dr. Omkar Rai.

Dr. Sanjukta Badhai, Evangelist, Startup Odisha, Mr.Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya,CEO & Founder of IG Drones & alumni of VSSUT and other officials of Startup Odisha were also present at the Bootcamp held at VSSUT, Burla.

Startup Odisha Yatra 2.0 is the flagship initiative of Startup Odisha. Under Bootcamp initiative aspiring student entrepreneurs has been given opportunity under one platform for Idea Pitching Sessions and a one-on-one discussion with Startup Odisha officials.