Rajarani Music Festival 2022 started at Rajarani Temple Premises, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : The 11th Century AD famous Rajarani Temple vibrates with the symphony of enchanting Indian classical music presented by the noted artistes of National and International repute. Department of Odia Language, Literature & Culture, Government of Odisha in association with Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi organises this unique festival of classical music starting from 12th to 14th November 2022 on the lush green ambience in the precinct of the magnificent Rajarani Temple.

The evening’s first programme was Hindustani Flute by Maestro Jabahar Mishra. His first presentation was Raga-Bageshree followed by Dhrut tin taal. His flute playing to various ragas and taals was encouraging which was enjoyed by the audience present in the rajarani temple premises. He was accompanied by Bideha Bhusan on flute and Biswaranjan Nanda on Tabla.

The evening’s second artiste was internationally acclaimed Hindustani vocalist Vidushi Ashwini Bhide Despande presented Hindustani Classical songs. She was regaled the audience with her mystical performances. She was accompanied by Dr. Binaya Mishra on Harmonium, Jati Bhagbat on Tabla and Shibani Kalyanpuri on vocal support. The art connoisseurs were captivated by the superb presentation of the evening’s musical programme and were present till the end.

The dignitaries who graced the inaugural function were Sulachana Das, Hon’ble Mayor, Bhubaneswar; Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Odia Language, Literature, Culture Department; Lanin Mohanty, Chairman, OTDC Ltd.; Ranjan Kumar Das, Director, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department; Aruna Mohanty, President, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi and Prabodh Kumar Rath, Secretary, Odisha Sangita Natak Akademi. The programme was anchored by Dr. Sangita Gosain and Anuja Tarini Mishra. Officers/ Staffs from Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department and Sangita Nataka Academy were coordinating during the festival.