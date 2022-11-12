HOST OF WEAVERS AND FASHION DESIGNERS TO BE STAR ATTRACTION AT THE TWO DAY FICCI LADIES ORGANISATION(FLO ) EVENT ‘ANSHUKAM’ IN NEW DELHI ON NOVEMBER 20-21 , 2022

New Delhi : FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) an apex body of business women in the country is organising a Two-day Textile and handloom show titled ‘Anshukam’ on November 20-21 at Hotel Ashok in New Delhi .

“The Two day event ‘Anshukam’ with the theme ‘Weaving Stories Through threads’ will help weavers and artisans from various parts of the country with buyers both national and international , designers, exporters and e-commerce. The event will also help provide market linkages to manufacturers of handloom and textiles and introduce new products and services “ said Ms Jyanti Dalmia, President, FICCI Ladies Organisation .

“The major highlights of the Two day event will include about 70 stalls put up by artisans and designers showcasing latest trends in textiles and handlooms from various states in the country, series of fashions shows, talk shows , screening of documentaries, Ikebana demonstration inspired by Textiles, Organic dying work, textile painting show, and cultural events “ said Ms Madhuri Halwasiya, FLO national initiative head for Textile and Handlooms.

“ The major highlight of the Two day event will be host of fashion shows and talks by eminent fashion designers in including Neeta Bhargava, Gaurang Goel, Radhika Raje, Asha Gautam, Sanjay Garg of Raw Mango and a fashion show by students of Pearl Academy “ said Ms Halwasiya

“Indian handloom is back in the limelight, owing to the initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government. Apart from government initiatives, there are individual steps as well. . The Two day Anshukam is part of the effort as several renowned designers and style gurus will be promoting the fashion industry, using local handloom fabrics. “ Ms Halwasiya added .