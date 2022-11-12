9th Kalinga Literary Festival Postponed To February 24,25, 26 – 2023

9th Kalinga Literary Festival set to trigger global and national discussions on “India and the World” through the variety of forms of literature; lived experience, politics, art, film, business, media and sports.

The Highlights:

Central Theme:“India and the World” More than 400 Speakers, poets, musicians, artists and performers to join This year, it will be organised in hybrid mode, 3 days on ground festival, 2 days online 6thKalinga Art Festival to showcase works of 60 artists from Odisha and India Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Book Awards to 30 writers Three prestigiousKalinga Literary Awards will be conferred More than 30 national and international books/publications to be released New awards on Publishing sectors from this year

Bhubaneswar: The organisers of Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), rescheduled the 9th edition of the event. Previously slated for the mid of December 2022, the 9th edition of the festival has now been rescheduled to run from February 24-26, 2023. The Kalinga Literary Festival is back with its 9th edition to invigorate, educate, provoke and entertain as well. Around 400 celebrities from the worlds of literature, cinema, media and politics will assemble in the temple city of Odisha to deliberate on the theme of “India and the World”, at the Kalinga Literature Festival in Bhubaneswar, February 24-26, 2023.

Kalinga Literary Festival is well known for its socially relevant themes and in a way compels all ‘creative’ people to think and articulate ‘the contemporary’. Like its past editions the KLF this year also has a hard-hitting theme for writers, poets and artists to ponder on. This year Central theme of the Kalinga Literary Festival is Central Theme: “India and the World”

Known known as Bharatvarsha, India has always had an inextricable affinity with the world. ‘Vasudheva Kutumbakam’ is an ideal that has perennially inspired the Indic civilization. This ideal does not believe in the supremacy of any culture or social and political system; rather it entails the coming together of the nations and cul-tures of the world for mutual richness and mutual growth.

In the contemporary world, the notion of the ‘global’ culture is often taken as synonymous with the Indic view of the world. This equation is not a correct one. Colonialism esp of the Western kind has shown the manner in which the western enlightenment model was used for slavery and appropriation: material, psychological and spiritual.

India writes in many languages and speaks in many more voices. In order to promote deeper inclusivity across the na-tion, our language, folklore, the ‘Marga’ and the ‘Deshi’ traditions, will be showcased in the Festival. The regions will have their pride of place, along with the province and the metropolis. Over the last 75 years, India has grown exponen-tially across all sectors.

TheMahotsav will build upon our strengths and limitations, challenges and opportunities. These could be explored co-gently through the medium of debates and dialogues , a fittest way we could pay a tribute to our motherland, a nation on the move.

The Mahotsav will build up-on our strengths and limitations, challenges and opportunities. These could be explored cogently through the medium of debates and dialogues , a fittest way we could pay a tribute to our mother-land, a nation on the move.

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) has emerged as one of the leading literary platforms in India, attracting both experienced and young litterateurs. Bigger than ever before, the eighth edition of the festival will bring nationally and internationally acclaimed names on one platform to discuss, debate and explore commonalities in the diverse voices in literature. The three-day festival will cover several dimensions of the interconnections between Literature, freedom, Republican values, cultural diversity, social equity.

The key sessions will be on topics such democracy, cultural nationalism, Generation Y, Indian Languages, publishing industry , mythology, Media, Market, Children, Women, Transgender, Citizen Engagement, Cinema, Sports, Ethics, Discrimination, Revolutions, Peace building, Conflict Resolution and Harmony. There will be several One to One sessions with leading experts on the subjects. There will be a Story telling sessions promise to add new flavor to the literary spirit of the festival.

Apart from this, more than 30 new books and monographs will be released during the three-day festival. The delegates and speakers of KLF will have a unique opportunity to participate in Heritage Walk called Mystic Walk and participate in plantation and Mystic Mic. In order to expand the opportunity for the delegates KLF team has partnered with local cycle clubs to provide cycles for speakers to roam around the smart city and experience the blend of ancient heritage and modern urban planning. A dedicated platform, Kalinga Art Festival provides a unique platform for artists to showcase their talent and connect their art to the central theme of the festival.

Four prestigious awards in literature will be conferred in the following categories

Kalinga Literary Award (for a distinguished writer in Odia), Kalinga International Literary Award (for a writer in any global language),

iii. Kalinga Karubaki Literary Award (for women writers) and

Kalinga Literary Youth Award (for a young writer in any global language)

Mr. Rashmi Ranjan Parida, the founder director of KLF believes that , “9th Edition of Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) returns with the promise of hope and optimism. Our return emphasises resilience and the spirit of Rise. We are delighted to bring back the joy of literary spirit to the temple city Bhubaneswar. We welcome our delegates & performers and look towards a great festival.”

Kalinga Art Festival, an exclusive art segment has been designed to showcase best of the creations of contemporary artists. In its fifth year the Art Festival attracts young male and female artists from Bhubaneswar, Odisha and from the national capital.

There will be cultural program to showcase India’s art, culture and literature on each day of the three-day program.

KLF Book Awards

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) will announce KLF Book Awards 2022 in various categories — Non-fiction Book, Fiction book, Poetry Book , Hindi Book, Book in Translation , Bhasa First Book, Business Book, Strategic Affairs Book , Environmental Book , Biography/Autobiography Book , Children Book, Sports Book, Life Style and Emerging Trend Books & others. The books will be selected from books submitted by publishers all across the categories.