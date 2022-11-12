Odisha : 5T Secretary  V K Pandian reviews infrastructure development projects at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : In a big breaking, (5T) Secretary V K Pandian alongwith a team of officials today visited the Kalinga Stadium to review the sports infrastructure projects taken up under the 5T initiative.

Besides, the projects include India’s first indoor athletics stadium, indoor aquatics stadium, Tennis centre, Hockey High Performance Centre, Gymnastics centre and India’s largest sports science centre. He also visited the Badminton High Performance centre being constructed under CSR by Dalmia Bharat.