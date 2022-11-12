PM Narendra Modi says, India is marching towards becoming world’s third biggest economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several of development project at Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today. Speaking at the event at Ramagundam in Telangana this evening, Mr Modi said, global experts agree, India is moving in direction of becoming third biggest economy in the world. He said, with the aspiration to become a developed nation, a confident new India is in front of the world.

Mr Modi said, development projects worth ten thousand crore rupees launched in Telangana today, will give a boost to the agriculture and business climate of the state. After dedicating to the nation Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant in Peddapalli district, the Prime Minister made it clear that Bharat Urea will be the only brand of Urea that will be made available for farmers in the country. Mr Modi also dedicated to the nation, new railway line between Bhadrachalam Road and Sattupalli in the district.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched of multiple development projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at the event, Mr Modi said, from drones to gaming, space to startups, every sector is now getting an opportunity to move forward due to policies of the government.