“ ‘Startup’ is not a Fashion these days, but the new normal “ : Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi :“Startups are not a fashion these days, they are the new normal. They are the new Reality emerging out of the deep structural changes in the Indian economy ushered by the proactive policies & reforms initiated by the Narendra Modi Government over the last 8 years “, said Union Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship in reply to one of the questions posed by a student during his presentation – “ New India for Young India : Techade of Opportunities “ at the NIRMA University, Ahmedabad.

The Minister, while interacting with a packed house of Startups, Academia & Students listed out opportunities that lie ahead for youngsters as India marches ahead into what the Prime Minister says India’s Techade. He mentioned that the rapid Digitalization ushered during the Covid Pandemic has opened new opportunities for India in general and young Indians in particular.

He appreciated the Narendra Modi Government’s handling of the Covid Pandemic which has led to a Resilient and confident New India. The New India is shattering age old Narratives of Democracy being leaky, stunted tax revenues, credit & other opportunities being available for select few. He cited the robust GDP Growth rate as India is today the world’s fastest growing Big economy. Goods and services exports have set new records ( $400Bn – Goods exports , $254 Bn – Services exports ) & receiving highest ever FDI of over $80 Bn. He also highlighted how India has emerged as world’s 3rd largest startup ecosystem with 100 Unicorns & over 75,000 Registered Startups.

He encouraged the Youth whom he termed as the real drivers of Indian economy towards its goal of $5 Trillion economy and beyond.

The Minister visited Ganpat University in the Afternoon where he interacted with the Board of Governors of the University. He took a physical tour visiting the 5 G Centre of Excellence, Assembly line set up by Suzuki under a Joint Initiative between India & Japan.

The much awaited part of the visit to Ganpat University was Minister’s Fireside chat with the students of University. Three students interviewed the Minister and posed Questions ranging from his early life experience to entrepreneurial journey to Questions on Digital India and the opportunities that the Techade offers to youth. The session also invited questions from a packed crowd of Students and Startups. The Minister answered all the questions and also gave tips to students and budding entrepreneurs.

Later in the Day, the Minister left for Anand where he met Industry leaders, Academia and stakeholders from Skilling ecosystem over dinner.

Early in the day, on arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, the Minister was extended a warm welcome by senior officials from the Department of Education, Government of Gujarat, and office bearers and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Minister is on a 2 Day visit to Gujarat where he will be connecting and interacting with Startups, Entrepreneurs & Students at Ahmedabad, Mehsana, Vadodara and Anand.