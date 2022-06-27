Odisha : DGP Sunil Bansal says, 180 platoon police to be deployed for smooth conduct of Rath Yatra in Puri

Bhubaneswar : Ahead of the Ratha Yatra, DGP Sunil Bansal today informed that as many as 180 platoons of police personnel and over 1000 officers of various ranks would be stationed in and around Puri for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra on July 1.

Besides, DGP said, “Following the motto of service and security, Police personnel will be sensitized to ensure that darshan of the deities is a smooth affair for devotees and people visiting Puri in their vehicles have been asked to follow traffic regulations. Police personnel would monitor the movement of people through CCTV cameras installed at several strategic points.”

Further, as there are chances of terrorist attack due to lakhs of devotees taking part in the festival at a time, anti-sabotage, and metal detector checks are being carried out near the temple and chariots, he added.