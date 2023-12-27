STAR SPORTS LINES UP NEW ‘BELIEVE’ STORY AFTER THE STUPENDOUS SUCCESS OF ‘THE DIWALI MIRACLE’ FT. VIRAT KOHLI

Bengaluru : In the realm of sports storytelling, Star Sports – India’s leading sports broadcaster – soars to new heights with its flagship ‘Believe’ series. This trailblazing series, driven by the innate desire of fans for contextually relevant original programming, has become a resounding show of celebrating hero moments, and demonstrating to fans that anything is achievable; inspiring them to believe. The inaugural episode, ‘Believe – A Diwali Miracle’ featuring cricketing virtuoso Virat Kohli, received immense love as 73 million viewers tuned in on television to watch the two-part inaugural story, and over 11.2 million views were garnered on Star Sports’ social handles (YouTube and Facebook) for the show. The show was also aired in the UK, US, Canada, Middle East, South Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Speaking on the success of the first episode of the ‘Believe’ series, a Star Sports Spokesperson said, “The phenomenal success of the ‘Believe’ series serves as a powerful testament to fans’ appetite for relevant original programming. At Star Sports, we firmly believe in the transformative power of high-quality content—content that not only entertains but also inspires and forges a profound connection with fans on a deeper, more meaningful level. It reinforces our commitment to delivering narratives that resonate globally and transcend the conventional boundaries of sports broadcasting.”

Beyond the impressive numbers, the ‘Believe’ series stands as a testament to providing athletes with a voice to share their journeys, offering fans a glimpse into their minds, and inspiring the next generation of sports stars. This trailblazing series, driven by the innate desire of fans for contextually relevant original programming, has become a resounding show of celebrating hero moments, and demonstrating to fans that anything is achievable; inspiring them to ‘Believe’. Building on the momentum, the upcoming episode will feature KL Rahul detailing his remarkable comeback from a point where walking seemed impossible to becoming India’s wicketkeeper for the World Cup, returning stronger than ever before to be the point of difference in India’s enthralling campaign. The feature will air after the first Test match between South Africa & India on the Star Sports Network.

KL Rahul in his inspirational interview in the ‘Believe’ series delved into how he kept the noise out and coped with the criticisms during his lowest periods, he said “You can’t really change people. You’re allowed to say what you feel, and a lot of it at that time felt more hurtful than it actually was probably. Now looking back, I feel I could have looked at it very differently, but also a lot of it has to do with where you are personally. I wasn’t in a great space mentally at that time to take that kind of criticism.”

The series also highlights the inner Belief that lies within KL Rahul as he continues his journey, he says “There’s always been something within me from a very early age, a voice or an energy that always felt right. Like I always felt I was in the right direction. As always, I am very grateful that I picked a career path that I really enjoy, and I wanted to do. So, every time I find myself in a position like Oh, what am I doing? Why am I going through these injuries? Or why are so many people criticizing me? I always go back to thinking that this is what you wanted to do, so it’s a part of your game. I believe that it’s all part of the journey, and you need to take the good and the bad in a very balanced way. And it’s all part of an individual’s growing and journey to getting stronger as a person. And as you get stronger as a person, it reflects on what you do professionally.”

