Stakeholders’ Consultation meeting on “Solid Waste Management” at Centurion University

Bhubaneswar: Center for Waste to Wealth Management, Centurion University, Odisha in collaboration with UNDP organized a Stakeholders’ consultation meeting on ‘Solid Waste Management’ on 07th January 2022. This is the joint approach of UNDP & CUTM to understand and learn about the challenges and opportunities in solid waste management from all concerned stakeholders. The main purpose is to create a system thinking approach for integrated solid waste management where stakeholders like Govt, businesses, people, companies etc. are interconnected and that will enable precompetitive collaboration in cross industry and cross value chain network.

Setting the context of the conference Vice chancellor of the university Professor Supriya Pattanayak told, decision-makers at every level: international, nationally, municipal, city and district levels, to make every effort to ensure that waste management, including that from medical and household sources, is given the attention – indeed priority – it requires in order to ensure the minimization of impacts upon human health and the environment from these potentially hazardous waste streams.”

Mr. Keertiman Sarangi, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Mr. Dilip Kumar Mohanty, Jatani Municipality, Mr. Suryamani Patjoshi, Jajpur Municipality, Ms. Shipra Saxena and Mr. Narendra Chouhan, UNICEF, Mr. Damodar Jena, KIIT, Mr. Peppin, XIMB, Mr. Saroj Mania, RAC, Mr. Anjan Jena, CORE, Mr. Susanta Tripathy, ODMP, Mr. Pratap Chandra, Gram Vikash participated in the Panel Discussion.

Among others Prof. Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of centurion university, Prof. DN Rao, Vice President of centurion university, Prof. Anita Patra , Registrar of the university, Dr. Sangram Keshari Swain, Dean, Examinations were present in the conference.

