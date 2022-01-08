Odisha: Tree feeling drive in JSW site begins, villagers offer axing vegetation

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: Amidst betel vines demolition, tree feeling drive in proposed JSW project site began on Saturday, inhabitants from Govindapur village have opted to axe their trees after availing suitable compensation.

The report said that the residents had been planting trees occupying government land for decades, as JSW has acquired the land after demolishing betel vines, the company has inclined to give compensation to the residents who have been nurtured trees in the land..

The trees were classified mainly fruit-bearing and mango, jack fruit, papaya, banana, drum stick, cashew, casuarina and many indigenous trees.

JSW authority launched a drive to identify these trees, the trees would be assessed and evaluated by horticulture and forest departments then the compensation would be provided to owners for tree feeling, as many as 200 trees have been identified and earmarked for chopping on Saturday, A JSW release informed. .

As a pro industrial atmosphere has been growing since JSW launched its betel vines razing efforts in Govindapur, Nuagaon, Mahala villages, about 270 betel vines about 87 decimals land have been acquired by JSW till Saturday.

Moreover, villagers have appreciated the rehabilitation and compensation packages announced by JSW for betel vines demolition, being motivated with the sops villagers are moving to axe their trees in the project site, informed Erasama Tahasildar Choudhury Pragyannanda Das.

Related