Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan continues to be in force

New Delhi : The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been showing an increasing trend for the last two days in the Delhi-NCR. Wind conditions have not been very favourable and accordingly dispersion of air pollutants has not been very effective.

Considering the significant spike in Delhi’s overall AQI from 260 to 346 in the last two days, north-westerly wind flow conducive to increase the impact of farm fires on the AQI of Delhi and the need to continue with the steps to prevent deterioration of air quality, the Sub-Committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), after comprehensively reviewing the air quality scenario and relevant aspects has taken the decision that ongoing actions implemented under Stage III of the GRAP shall continue and it should not be withdrawn at this stage.

The Sub-Committee is closely watching the situation and will review the air quality scenario on a regular basis.