Paddy Procurement Crosses 231 LMT Mark benefiting over 13.50 Lakh Farmers with MSP value of about Rs. 47644 Crores

New Delhi : Paddy procurement for KMS 2022-23 (Kharif crop) is progressing smoothly in 13 procuring States/UTs viz. Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, J&K, Kerala, Telangana, Haryana and Tamil Nadu with purchase of over 231 LMT of paddy upto 10.11.2022 against the previous year corresponding paddy purchase of about 228 LMT. Over 13.50 Lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 47644 crores.



The rainfall condition this year has been fairly good in the country and the production of paddy is expected to remain normal. For Kharif crop of current KMS 2022-23, a quantity of 771 LMT Paddy (518 LMT in terms of Rice) has been estimated to be procured as against 759 LMT paddy (510 LMT in terms of Rice) actually procured during last KMS 2021-22 (Kharif Crop). With the inclusion of Rabi paddy, it is expected that around 900 LMT paddy is going to be procured during the entire KMS 2022-23. There is sufficient stock of food grains available under Central Pool to meet the requirement of NFSA/ PMGKAY/ OWS.



Procurement in other States is also going to commence soon and all arrangements are in place for hassle-free procurement operations.

