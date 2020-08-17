St Lucia Zouks announces INDIBET.COM as their title sponsor in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League

Mumbai: Cricket team St Lucia Zouks, owned by KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd. – the consortium that owns Kings XI Punjab, has announced INDIBET (https://www.indibet.com/web/home) as its title sponsor for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL). INDIBET is the newest brand to launch in the sports gaming arena. The online platform offers unrivalled user experience with the best products that not only look great, but most importantly, are easy to use. The brand prides itself on providing excellent customer support and value. INDIBET is part of a wider group run by executives who have managed a range of products in sports and gaming over the last 15 years.

In this eighth edition of the CPL, the annual Cricket Twenty20 league will run from 18 August through to 10 September, 2020. The tournament consists of six teams competing for the title.

Matches during the CPL 2020 will take place at two venues in Trinidad behind closed doors. All precautionary measures have been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 situation. INDIBET and the St Lucia Zouks will also name two other sponsors for the league – Orbit Exchange and cricketnmore.com.

Throughout the event, players, coaches and team volunteers of the St Lucia Zouks will sport the INDIBET logo on their jerseys, which will soon be revealed at a virtual press conference streamed from the Caribbean. The Orbit Exchange logo will be visible on the leading arm sleeve and the cricketnmore.com logo will be visible on the trouser of the leading leg.

“We’re thrilled to announce the INDIBET and ST LUCIA ZOUKS partnership. As Cricket makes a huge comeback with the CPL, we’re also launching our new INDIBET brand. It’s a very exciting time and we’re ecstatic about our new association with the St Lucia Zouks team. We’re looking forward to working with the Zouks and sharing our new platform with audiences around the world who love cricket just as much as we do.” – INDIBET Spokesperson

St Lucia was one of the six teams formed in 2013 for the inaugural season of the tournament. In 2016, the St Lucia Zouks won 6 out of 10 games with the highest CPL T20 finish to date. Presently, the team is mentored and coached by Andrew Flower – the former captain of the Zimbabwe national cricket team. The St Lucia Zouks team is captained by Darren Sammy – the veteran West Indian All Rounder who has been associated with the Zouks since 2013.

“On behalf of the entire St Lucia Zouks team, I would like to welcome on board INDIBET as our title sponsors. The team looks forward to acing their game and putting in some brilliant performances both for our fans and for our partners,” said Mr. Satish Menon, CEO of KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd.

Other players in the team include Mohammad Nabi, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Javelle Glen, Mark Deyal, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Saad Bin Zafar, Scott Kuggelein, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran and Zahir Khan.

