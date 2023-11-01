SRM Group Forays into Cement Business with the Launch of “SRMPR Cements “  

Chennai : SRM Group, a leading diversified conglomerate based in Chennai, today announced the launch of its new cement division. SRMPR Cements was launched in a grand dealer meet held at Guindy Ramda Hotel by SRM Chairman Mr. Ravi Pachamuthu and SRMPR brand ambassador, famous Indian Actor Mr. Sathyaraj.

The company has invested heavily in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and is poised to become a major player in the Indian cement market. SRMPR Cements is venturing into the cement market with Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC). It will soon produce a wide range of cement products, including Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), and high-performance cement. The company will also focus on sustainable building materials, such as white cement and cement for other applications.

“Our brand equity under the SRM brand is very strong. It was a natural extension for us to offer our brand for the public to choose from. Also, cement as a business is witnessing a good demand in the state due to the numerous infrastructure projects being undertaken,” said Mr. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman – SRM Group.

SRMPR Cements is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality products and service aims to make the vision “Construct the Future” dream of every Indian a reality with its affordable price range added, Mr. Ravi Pachamuthu.

Mr Ohm Prakash, Chief Executive Officer, SRMPR Cements, Said, “SRMPR cements is a subsidiary of the SRM Groups under the guidance of Mr. Ravi Pachamuthu, has already established a strong presence in the cement business with its 100 dealers from 2000 applicants and three cement manufacturing plants in South India. Of the three plants, two are in Tamil Nadu, and one is in Andhra Pradesh. Currently, the total capacity for manufacturing plant for SRMPR Cements is at 420,000 Tonnes per annum.

SRMPR is aiming at increasing the number of dealers across Tamil Nadu in the coming months to bring quality delivery of cements across the state. Our immediate plan is to build awareness of SRMPR Cements and provide individual with more choices of cements to choose from. We will expand into other states of India and scale up our manufacturing capacity from the current to 10 million Tonnes per annum in the next three years, added Mr Ohm Prakash