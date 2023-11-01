Honda Cars India registers 9,400 units of domestic sales in October 2023

Mumbai : Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 9,400 units in Oct’23 backed by strong demand for its new SUV Honda Elevate. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 3,683 units in Oct’23.

Sharing thoughts on the monthly sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said,“There is a strong demand during the festival period with incredible response for our new model Honda Elevate from our customers. We are actively working to meet the strong demand for Elevate. The Honda City and Amaze models have also maintained their good performance. As we near the auspicious celebrations of Dhanteras and Diwali, our dealerships are focusing on maximising deliveries to our esteemed customers and making them a part of the Honda family.”

The company had registered 9,543 in domestic sales and exported 1,678 units in Oct’22.