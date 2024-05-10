Vi becomes the first in the industry to achieve SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Leading telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), today announced that it has achieved SOC2 Type II attestation. Currently, the only telecom operator in India to successfully complete the SOC 2 Type II attestation, this marks Vi’s commitment to maintaining highest standards of data security and safeguarding sensitive client information and their privacy, while mitigating Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks.

Awarded after a stringent evaluation process conducted by AICPA (Association of International Certified Professional Accountants) registered independent CPA and VISTA InfoSec is based on the SOC 2 “Trust Service” for managing customer data on key parameters like security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The attestation demonstrates a company’s ability to not only implement critical security policies but also prove compliance over an extended period.

The SOC 2 Type II audit confirms that Vi’s internal controls, policies and procedures conform to stringent security and operational standard. This implies that Vi has robust design and operating effectiveness of its security controls along with highest level of DDoS protection. It has a faster detection and response to any sort of security threat and thus is a reliable service provider for all the businesses

Vi received SOC2 Type 1 attestation in 2022, which endorsed that the services provided by Vi to its customers are fully secure and compliant. Now with, SOC2 Type 2 attestation, it confirms that the company has been consistently adhering to the security processes and measures over a duration of 6 to 12 months.

Commenting on this attestation, Mathan Kasilingam, CTSO, Vi said, “Our customers trust us with their most sensitive and confidential data. This attestation reaffirms that our security measures meet best-in-class standards, thereby providing our customers with added confidence that their data is in safe hands.”

“SOC 2 compliance reflects our ongoing dedication to evolving our security practices alongside the ever-changing threat landscape. The support and commitment provided by the Vi team was remarkable and commendable.” added Narendra Sahoo, Founder & Director of VISTA InfoSec.

Vi remains steadfast in its mission to deliver innovative solutions while upholding the highest standards of integrity and security. With data security becoming increasingly critical in today’s digital landscape, Vi consistently makes efforts to strengthen its security posture and validate its position as a trusted custodian of customer data.